Atlanta, GA

Uptick in crime in midtown, Buckhead leaves neighbors concerned

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Some people who live in some of the nicest and wealthiest parts of metro Atlanta say they never thought it would come with a steep price -- their safety.

“It’s been three years and there’s been nothing of this magnitude,” midtown neighbor Bernard Crawford said.

Midtown is one of the areas experiencing an uptick in crime.

According to Atlanta police records, total crime in the area is four times greater than what it was this time last year.

Some neighbors say they’ve had a front-row seat to the violence.

“I had my balcony door open, and I heard two loud pops and then the car drove away,” said a midtown witness, who did not want to be identified.

In the last two days, two people have been killed.

On Sunday, a man was gunned down in front of a Buckhead bar. Twenty-four hours later, another man was targeted outside of a luxury apartment complex in midtown.

The growing trend is not only impacting neighbors, but tourists are also now asking questions.

Channel 2 Action News came across several social media posts questioning the safest places to stay in the city.

“There are none,” said one midtown neighbor.

Even people who work in the Atlanta tourism industry admit it’s a difficult question to answer.

“It’s definitely changed in the past two years,” said Katrina Bauermeister.

Meanwhile some visitors say it’s worth the risk to stay.

“It’s been great…no concerns,” said another Atlanta tourist.

Others wish they had the luxury to leave.

“You get to the point where you can’t leave. I’ve been here so long, prices have gone up,” said one midtown neighbor. “I’m stuck.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

