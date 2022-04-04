Special election announced for RGV congressional district after Vela’s resignation

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A special election will soon take place to fill a vacancy in Texas’s 34th Congressional District.

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the special election will be held on June 14 with early voting beginning on May 31.

District 34 became vacant on Thursday, March 31 when Filemon Vela filed his resignation from congress . Vela was already set to retire from the position at the end of his term but decided to leave the spot early.

Whoever wins the June election will presumably only hold the position for a few months until the November 2022 election winner takes over.

The only two people who can hold the position beyond that point are Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and congressional candidate Mayra Flores. Both of these candidates are facing off for the position in November.

Gonzalez has no intention of running in the special election and instead will push another Democrat to run for the spot. ValleyCentral has reached out to Gonzalez to see if there’s a specific candidate he will support in this effort and is awaiting a response.

Republican Mayra Flores has announced her intention to run for the spot. She’s focused her campaign on the idea of turning South Texas red.

Gonzalez is attempting to run for a different congressional seat than the one he currently holds because Texas’s redistricting maps shifted his home to another district.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.