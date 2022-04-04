ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

ISP: Double murder sets off kidnapping, police-involved shooting

By Aaron Chatman
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — A police-involved shooting is under investigation after a man allegedly murdered two people, led police on a pursuit and later kidnapped a woman at gunpoint. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a...

WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

‘I will kill you right here’: Court docs shed light into shooting of tow truck driver along I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter. This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHT/WTVW

Jury makes decision in murder case of 15-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN

