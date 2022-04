Recent data provided by the State of Ohio reveals shocking numbers in regards to missing children in the midwestern state. Data provided by the Ohio Attorney General’s office shows that as of mid-February, around 803 Ohioans under the age of 18 when they disappeared are still missing. 61 percent of those children are Black, despite African Americans making up only 16 percent of the minor population, according to U.S. Census estimates.

