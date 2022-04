Carlos Beltran may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag regarding a potential Aaron Judge contract extension. Beltran was debuting as a game analyst with the YES Network during the New York Yankees’ spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Tampa, Fla. on Monday. While providing commentary during one of Judge’s at-bats, Beltran seemed to indicate that the New York Yankees and Judge had already come to an agreement.

