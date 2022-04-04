ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Serenity Foots pleads not guilty in death of 5-year-old

By Adrienne Oglesby
 2 days ago

One of the three adults charged in the February death of a 5-year old boy has pleaded not guilty.

Serenity Foots is charged with child abuse and neglect of the 5-year-old. She pleaded not guilty on both charges.

A trial date is set for Aug. 2.

The other defendants, Russell James and Rolanda Doyle also appeared via Zoom.

However, James and Doyle were not prepared to enter pleas today.

3 appear in court after death of 5-year-old boy

Another hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Police say they found video on Doyle’s cell phone, showing 5-year-old Geremy Doyle looking dazed, wobbling around off-balance, and falling and hitting his head.

The autopsy determining the cause of Geremy’s death is pending.

