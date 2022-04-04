Studies show lasting effects of gun violence, possible interventions

NEW from THE TRACE: Where to find help if you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression. The United States has the highest rate of gun suicide in the world — and suicides account for more than half of the total number of gun deaths nationwide each year. But these deaths are not inevitable, and research shows that most Americans would act to support someone they know is at risk. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or overwhelmed, you’re not alone. Our team created a guide to share some organizations that can provide emotional support in the moment and connect you and/or another person who needs care to longer-term mental health resources. If you’re concerned about the issue more broadly, we’ve also collected a list of ways you can get involved to support others. Our engagement editor Gracie McKenzie has more in the newly published guide.

