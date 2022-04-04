ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

House listed for $4.6 million in NC mountains has a bizarre wine room. Drink it in

By TJ Macias
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen one pictures a wine room, they probably see a temperature-controlled room filled with hundreds of different bottles of wine from all over. Usually, the image doesn’t include a room full of what looks like displaced waterfall rocks. But that’s exactly what the wine room looks like in...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Photos: Saudi princess attempts sale of California mansion once again

For the last three years, HRH Maha Alsaud — a prominent member of the Saudi royal family — has been trying to unload her designer-renovated, part-time Los Angeles home with no takers. Situated in the guard-gated Mulholland Estates enclave high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, the 1990s contemporary estate was once offered for as much as $9.5 million and is currently occupied by a tenant paying $31,000 per month, but has now returned to the open market with an asking price that’s just a hair under $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CNBC

This 28-year-old filmmaker pays $700 per month to work and live in a renovated cargo van

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a nomad, just ask 28-year-old Trent Arant. About four years ago, after a breakup, the filmmaker moved out of his house in Atlanta, Georgia, to hit the road with his dog, Millie. Since 2018, they've has lived over 20 cities and visited over 20 U.S. states, all while living and working as a full-time independent contractor from his van.
ATLANTA, GA
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Room#Mountains#Waterfalls#House#Zillow Com#Chef
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
hypebeast.com

SylvanSport’s GO Is a Spacious Camping Trailer With Room To Sleep Four

North Carolina-based SylvanSport has designed a spacious camping trailer for serious on-the-go travelers. The SylvanSport GO is a pop-up aluminum structure that includes storage space and has multiple dining and sleeping options. The versatile camper contains four main pieces of infrastructure: a storage box, equipment rack, gear deck and tent...
CARS
Apartment Therapy

The Fluffy Bath Towel That Always Reminds Me of My Vacation at a 5-Star Hotel

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but my stays at five-star hotels have been few and far between — in my case only once (so far). On a family trip when I was 15, we made our way down to Florida, and my parents decided to splurge on a three-day stay at a fancy hotel in St. Augustine. The architecture? Breathtaking. The view? Mesmerizing. The room? Unforgettable. Now, I was familiar with the lore around five-star bedding, and while it was one of the best nights of sleep I’ve ever had, it wasn’t the sleep setup that stayed with me all these years. It was the bathroom spread, specifically the bath towels. These towels were everything I wanted them to be: oversized, fluffy, soft, absorbent… I could go on for days. They were more than towels, really; they were an experience. In the years following, I searched in vain for something that could even come close to the luxury of those towels without breaking the bank, only to be continuously disappointed — until I tried the Fluff Co. Hotel Towel.
RETAIL
InsideHook

Shop Discounted Duvets, Bedsheets and More at Gravity Blankets

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. It’s easy to forget the importance of comfortable bedding when we place so much emphasis on other sleep habits. When experts tell us to put away our phones, seal out light and limit caffeine before bed, they fail to recognize the significance of supportive linens. But this is where Gravity Blankets comes in. The brand makes some of our favorite sleep essentials, including weighted blankets, duvet covers and bedsheets. And right now, you can pick up a bunch of Gravity’s offerings for 20% off through March 31.
SHOPPING
Washingtonian.com

Classic Old Town Home with a Spectacular Garden

Circa 1820, this beautifully preserved and enhanced historic home in the Southeast quadrant offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 4 fireplaces, original floors, detailed moldings, and two original staircases. Sunshine pours into the gracious living room with two windows and French doors. The house is totally detached from the dining room to the back with windows lining the south side of this inviting dining space.
REAL ESTATE
Newport Buzz

House of the Week: Block Island Luxury Beach House Listed For $11.8 Million

1776 Corn Neck Road, Block Island – 7 bedrooms – 5.4 bathrooms – 6,503 sq ft. An icon of design, quality, & structure. A Block Island property that defines and creates a whole new understanding of a luxury beach house. Set back off Corn Neck Road this spectacular home occupies 7833 square feet of sleek space inclusive of a main house, barn, a two-bedroom guest cottage and pool house. This is the Block Island you did not know existed.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy