North Central hosted the Sandhills Track Invite on Monday. Anselmo-Merna and Twin Loup were among the area teams that competed. Elsie Ottun had a big day for Twin Loup. Ottun won the girls long jump with a winning effort of 15’8.5″, was second in the girls triple jump and was runner-up in the girls 200 meters. The Twin Loup boys won the 4×800 meter relay. The team of Nolan Osborn, Garrett Schneider, Hector Estrada, and Keegan Strohl posted a winning time of 9:31.52. Other top three finishes for the Wolves included Rusty Oxford third in the boys shot put and Nolan Osborn third in the boys triple jump.

MERNA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO