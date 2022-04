(INDIANAPOLIS) – Hoosiers on food stamps will receive 95 dollars a month less starting in May. Governor Holcomb asked legislators in November to pave the way for the end of Indiana’s health emergency by passing a law preserving expanded Medicaid and food stamp benefits. The Trump Administration increased those benefits when the pandemic hit, and the Biden Administration increased them further last April.

