GOP Sen. Mitt Romney says he'll vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

By Oma Seddiq
 2 days ago

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) (R) meets with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (L) on March 29, 2022.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Sen. Mitt Romney announced that he will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
  • Romney is the third Republican to announce his support for President Joe Biden's nominee.
  • GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have also said they'll support Jackson.

Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday announced that he'll vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, becoming the third Republican to pledge his support for President Joe Biden's nominee.

The Utah Republican said in a statement that Jackson is "a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor."

"While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity," Romney said. "I congratulate Judge Jackson on her expected confirmation and look forward to her continued service to our nation."

Romney joins Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who have also said they'll vote to confirm Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the high court.

Collins revealed her support for Jackson last week. Murkowski, like Romney, announced her support on Monday evening as the Senate held a procedural vote to bring Jackson's nomination out of a committee deadlock. The Senate Judiciary Committee tied 11-11 earlier Monday on Jackson's nomination, with all Democrats in support and all Republicans opposed.

The news comes as Democrats and the White House had been hoping to peel off some Republican votes for a bipartisan Supreme Court confirmation vote, which will likely take place later this week.

Romney, a moderate Republican, was widely considered to be a swing vote for Jackson's nomination. His support comes amid widespread Republican opposition to Jackson. Most Republicans last week announced they intend to vote against Jackson for a seat on the nation's high court following her confirmation hearings.

Yet after he met with Jackson last week, Romney still did not say if he'd vote for her. "I appreciate the time she spent answering my questions, which was helpful as I continue my review of her record and testimony," he said in a statement last Tuesday.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

