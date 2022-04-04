ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Hand sanitizer recalled due to presence of toxic chemicals

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kim Yonick
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jn4xN_0ezHzW2400

( WFXR ) – Two hand sanitizer products with Disney branding are being recalled because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the presence of benzene and methanol, two toxic chemical compounds.

The products impacted are a Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer and two colors of The Mandalorian hand sanitizers with Baby Yoda on the packaging (see pictures below).

Exposures to large quantities of benzene, whether it’s through inhalation, orally, or through the skin, can result in cancers such as leukemia and other blood disorders.

Pfizer recalls 3 types of blood pressure medicine

People exposed to large amounts of methanol can experience nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurry vision, coma, seizures, blindness, damage to the central nervous system, or even death.

The FDA said anyone who ingests the hand sanitizers – whether intentionally or not – could suffer methanol poisoning.

Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc., which imported the hand sanitizers to the U.S., said the products impacted by this recall were manufactured between April and May 2020. The company said the affected lots were already taken off store shelves in April 2021 for other “unrelated commercial reasons.”

Below are the products that are impacted:

Product MFG Lot # EXPIRE DATE NDC #
Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20D21 6/30/2022 74530-013-02
The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue/green color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20E21 9/30/2022
74530-012-02
Data from FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rN8P8_0ezHzW2400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSxtX_0ezHzW2400
The Mandolorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% are being recalled. (Photos courtesy: FDA)

If you have these hand sanitizers, you should stop using them immediately and throw them away.

Those who would like to request a refund or have questions regarding the recall can contact Best Brand here . If you are experiencing any problems related to using this product you are asked to contact your doctor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Police ID murder suspect caught driving across Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was captured by U.S. Border Patrol Agents near Cesar Chavez/Loop375 after trying to cross the Rio Grande in his truck, has been identified by law enforcement. 31-year-old Patricio Sabas Gomez was wanted in the September 30, 2021 shooting death of 41-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxic Alcohol#Hand Sanitizer#Alcohol Poisoning#Chemicals#Mfg Lot#Ndc#Ethyl Alcohol 68
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WKRC

Blood pressure medication, two generic versions recalled

(CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - There's very important information for those taking blood pressure medication. Pfizer is issuing a recall of its Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. There's too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines. They're common...
HEALTH
ValleyCentral

Moisturizer recalled due to presence of bacteria

CINCINATTI, Ohio (ValleyCentral) — Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Kao USA is asking for consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. moisturizer products to check if its part of the recall. According to an announcement by the FDA, “select units of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer could […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

Certain type of Jergens moisturiser voluntarily recalled over possible bacteria contamination, FDA says

Jergens customers are being advised to check their moisturisers after certain types were voluntarily recalled due to a possible bacteria contamination.On 18 March, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Kao USA, the brand that owns Jergens, had issued a voluntary recall of its Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturiser in the 3-ounce and 10-ounce sizes.According to the FDA, the recall was issued after it was found that these products “could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae,” a bacterium.While the health agency said the bacterium “typically poses little medical risk to healthy people,” it noted that it could pose a...
FDA
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
WECT

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pfizer Issues Recall for Blood Pressure Medications Containing Nitrosamine

Pfizer issued a statement on Monday regarding a voluntary recall of three of its products due to high levels of nitrosamine (N-nitroso-quinapril). The recall affects eleven lots of hypertension medication in total: six lots of Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide), one lot of generic quinapril HCl, and four lots of a generic formulation of quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide.
INDUSTRY
Fatherly

Two More At-Home COVID-19 Tests Have Been Recalled by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for two more COVID-19 tests. The agency is urging people to check the rapid tests they have at home as these two new recalls are “the most serious type,” where use could lead to “serious injuries or death.” For the record, no injuries have been reported in the use of the tests. But they do bring out false positives and negatives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Pfizer recalls some lots of BP drug due to potential cancer-causing impurity

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril. Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the...
HEALTH
KXAN

KXAN

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy