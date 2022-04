Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has become the subject of trade rumors recently. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has insisted that the franchise isn’t planning on trading Metcalf, though the happy-go-lucky head coach was singing the same tune about star quarterback Russell Wilson, who is now residing in Denver. The most recent update on Metcalf’s status was that while he’s not available, he could “be had for the right price.” While the reporting on Metcalf is coming from a variety of trusted sources, why not get the news from the best possible source, the ma himself? Metcalf spoke on the trade rumors, shutting them down on Monday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO