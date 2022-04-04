ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google sibling SandboxAQ bursts onto the quantum scene like the Kool-Aid Man

By Tristan Greene
The Next Web
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re firmly entrenched in the quantum era. There weren’t any announcements and there wasn’t any fanfare. It just sort of happened. One day we were in the deep learning era and the next we’d gone quantum. If we had to put a date on it,...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 1

Related
hackernoon.com

AI is 'Better Than' Humans and That is Ok

Remember in 2017, Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence would replace humanity in the next five years? While working on artificial intelligence for Tesla cars, he concluded that society had approached the moment when artificial intelligence could become significantly smarter than people. "People should not underestimate the power of the computer,'' Musk said. "This is pride and an obvious mistake." He must know what he's talking about, being one of the early investors of DeepMind, a Google subsidiary that developed an AI that could beat humans at Go and chess. AI is really good at many "human" tasks — diagnosing diseases, translating languages, and serving customers. But as the application of AI expands, more and more people are wondering if it will eliminate the importance of human skills and experience in various tasks. Will we hand over all the responsibilities to robots and intelligent machines in the coming decades? Read on to find out more.
ENGINEERING
The Verge

Want to make robots run faster? Try letting AI take control

Quadrupedal robots are becoming a familiar sight, but engineers are still working out the full capabilities of these machines. Now, a group of researchers from MIT says one way to improve their functionality might be to use AI to help teach the bots how to walk and run. Usually, when...
ENGINEERING
ZDNet

Google's quantum-focused Sandbox division is being spun off

Google parent company Alphabet revealed that its Sandbox division, which focuses on quantum computing technologies, is being spun off into an independent company called SandboxAQ. According to the now-independent firm, the "AQ stands for AI and Quantum; two key tools Sandbox uses to address pressing global challenges." Sandbox was founded...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Google Tries Its Luck At Health Monitoring From Home Like Apple

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looked to test whether capturing heart sounds and eyeball images via smartphones could help people identify elevated risk issues at home. Google investigated whether the smartphone's built-in microphone could detect heartbeats and murmurs when placed over the chest to enable early detection of...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adi Shamir
Person
Ron Rivest
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Cryptography#Quantum Computers#Alphabet
CNBC

The metaverse may bring new cyber risks. Here’s what companies can do

The metaverse has drawn hype in recent months, with companies like Meta and Ralph Lauren rushing to get their foot in its virtual door. But cybercrime in the real world is already becoming more rampant. Check Point, a cybersecurity firm, reported a 50% increase in overall attacks per week on corporate networks last year compared with 2020.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

You’ll be injecting robots into your bloodstream to fight disease soon

What if there was a magical robot that could cure any disease? Don’t answer that. It’s a stupid question. Everyone knows there’s no one machine that could do that. But maybe a swarm made up of tens of thousands of tiny autonomous micro-bots could?. That’s the premise...
CANCER
Axios

Europe's new digital rules are giving tech leaders nightmares

Europe's new competition rules for Big Tech giants could make their services less secure and more fragmented, tech executives fear. And as a six-month deadline for compliance looms, the new laws aren't yet fully baked. Driving the news: European regulators came to an agreement last month on a near-final version...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

This Portable Device Can Improve Your Cybersecurity

Small businesses saw a startling rise in cyber attacks in 2021, with nearly half of businesses reporting an attack. These days, especially as people work from home or on public Wi-Fi, it's incredibly important to have top-notch cybersecurity to protect you and your business. There are lots of ways to...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
MARKETS
laptopmag.com

Google-inspired smart glasses for the blind adds eye-catching new features — here's how it works

AI-powered smart glasses, tailor-made for the blind and visually impaired, made a splash in the adaptive tech industry when Envision, an award-winning assistive technology innovator, debuted the snazzy, tech-infused eyewear at the 2020 CSUN Conference. Today, Envision announced that it packed its high-tech spectacles with brand spankin' new, eye-catching features...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Google’s return to tablets could look like a Nest Hub

Google’s current plan to get back into the tablet game might take an unexpected route — 9to5Google reports that the company’s next Nest Hub could feature a detachable screen that doubles as a tablet. Next-Gen Nest — The future Nest Hub — which might launch as early...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google Chat is starting to look even more like Slack

Keeping in touch with your colleagues around the world could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update to Google Chat. The online collaboration service is now allowing users to create group chats (known as Spaces) within Google Chat that you can then share with others in your organization.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy