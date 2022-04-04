ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Pizzeria owner accused of killing partner, stashing body for nearly 2 weeks

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXyTC_0ezHzMS200

(NEXSTAR) – The owner of a pizza parlor in Pennsylvania has been charged with criminal homicide after she admitted to shooting her partner and hiding his body in their house, police said.

Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possession of an instrument of a crime in connection with the death of Giovanni Gallina, 65, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Unidentified hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail in Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYYqH_0ezHzMS200
Anna Maria Tolomello was charged with criminal homicide. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month. (Bucks County District Attorney’s Office)

Police began an investigation into Gallina’s disappearance after the victim’s son, who lives in Italy, told authorities his father had stopped responding to their daily WhatsApp conversations in mid-March, according to a criminal complaint. Tolomello told Gallina’s son that his father was out of town on business but “left his cell phone at Pina’s Pizza Shop,” which the young man found to be suspicious, police said.

Meanwhile, Tolomello had arranged for another person — identified in the police report as “CS” — to dig a large hole in the driveway of her house, but “would not provide any reason for needing the hole, only that she wanted to bury one or more items.”

Police said they observed the excavation of the hole by CS, who was cooperating with authorities. CS also recorded a conversation in which she asked where Gallina was, only to be told by Tolomello that he was “away.”

Officers with the Hilltown Township Police and authorities from Bucks County arrived at Tolomello’s home on March 29, at which point she told officers she “knew” why they were there.

She then said told police (“unprompted,” according to a police affidavit) that she had shot Gallina in self-defense, and that his body was in the bedroom. Inside the home, officers found the body of a deceased male wrapped in a tarp and a comforter.

Yelp names Knoxville restaurant the best in Tennessee for burritos

Tolomello later claimed Gallina was strangling her when she shot him. She also admitted that she planned to bury Gallina in the hole, and that she had disposed of evidence, including the couple’s mattress and the spent shell casing, per the police affidavit.

Tolomello is currently being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

WATE
WATE

17K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilltown Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Knoxville, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pizzeria#Nexstar#Pina S Pizza Shop#Cs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
People

Minn. Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire at Work, Calling Her a 'Witch'

A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy