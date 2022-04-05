ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden calls Russia's killing of Ukrainian civilians a war crime but not genocide

By Conor Finnegan
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omPgn_0ezHzJnr00

The killing of Ukrainian civilians committed by Russian forces in Ukraine is a war crime, President Joe Biden said Monday -- repeating his accusation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "war criminal" who needs to be held "accountable."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "genocide" on Sunday after hundreds of Ukrainian civilians were found killed in Bucha, a suburb of the capital Kyiv that was retaken by Ukrainian forces. Some of the civilians were buried in mass graves, others found dead in the street with their hands tied behind their backs.

"These are war crimes, and they will be recognized by the world as genocide. You are here today and can see what happened. We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women, murdered children. I think it is more than -- this is a genocide," Zelenskyy told reporters in Bucha Monday.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates: Kremlin reacts to images of dead bodies in Bucha
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrxLP_0ezHzJnr00
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tours the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, April 4, 2022.

The U.S. has stopped short of using the term "genocide" because of its strict legal definition and the heavy implications it carries. Asked whether the latest reported atrocities are genocide, Biden told reporters, "No, I think it is a war crime."

He called again for an investigation and trial, even seeming to suggest that Putin himself should face trial himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMtcZ_0ezHzJnr00
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks to reporters upon arrival at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., April 4, 2022.

"We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight, and we have to gather all the detail so this can be an actual -- have a war crimes trial," Biden said.

"This guy is brutal and what's happening with Bucha is outrageous, and everyone's seeing it," he added.

While stopping short of labeling it "genocide," Biden's call for for a possible war crimes trial raises the pressure on the international community's response to Russia's war, which has killed thousands and displaced more than 10 million people in less than six weeks.

Biden said he would seek more sanctions against Putin and his government over the atrocities in Bucha, although it's unclear if more economic pressure will do anything to bring an end to Putin's campaign, even as it has shifted away from the Kyiv area to the south and east.

MORE: 'Sickening' atrocities in Bucha, nearly 70% of Russian troops near Kyiv have withdrawn: Pentagon

In Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv, the U.S. has also seen "credible reports of torture, rape, and civilians executed alongside their families," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price -- all of which would be considered war crimes under international law. In southern Ukraine, especially around the besieged city Mariupol, the U.S. is aware of "reports of tens of thousands abducted or deported by Russia's forces and shocking descriptions of rape, assaults, and murders perpetrated by Russia's forces," Price added.

The Kremlin has suggested that the scenes out of Bucha, reported publicly by eyewitnesses, reporters, and Ukrainian government officials, were fabricated -- a tactic used repeatedly by Russian officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVnsz_0ezHzJnr00
Rodrigo Abd/AP - PHOTO: Neighbors gather next to a mass grave near the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.

Last month, the State Department announced it had made a legal assessment that Russian forces were committing war crimes in Ukraine, including targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and indiscriminately firing on civilian areas. That assessment was based on public reporting and U.S. intelligence, including intercepted communications between Russian forces, according to U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack.

MORE: US formally accuses Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine

That could implicate Putin himself, according to Van Schaack, who told reporters it depended on what jurisdiction was hearing cases. Her office at the State Department has continued to document and analyze evidence in preparation for trials.

But while her office also assists in genocide determinations, U.S. officials have so far avoided using the term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tosIQ_0ezHzJnr00
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images - PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, on April 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

"We have seen atrocities. We have seen war crimes. We have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide, but again, that's something we'll continue to monitor," Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday.

Genocide is an attempt "to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group," according to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the 1948 treaty that banned it.

It can involve acts of killing or harm, as well as preventing births, forcibly transferring children, or imposing dire conditions that are "calculated to bring about its physical destruction," per the treaty.

While Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian civilians, including now with executions, it seems that for U.S. officials, the scale is at this point not large enough to prove an intent to destroy the Ukrainian people.

Sullivan used the terms "mass death" and "mass incarceration" and added that if there is "a level of atrocity, a level of killing, a level of intentional activity that rises to meet our definition of genocide, we'll call it for what it is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoWju_0ezHzJnr00
Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Communal workers carry a body of a civilian man killed in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on April 3, 2022.

There are several international investigations underway right now into potential war crimes in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court, which conducts individual prosecutions, launched an investigation in early March, while the United Nations Human Rights Council voted to create a panel of experts to investigate, finally naming its members last week.

The U.S. is also supporting a multinational team of independent war crimes investigators, including American experts, that are working with Ukraine's prosecutor-general on her office's probe of Russian war crimes, Price announced.

But while the State Department supports those various investigations, its genocide determinations can take years to complete.

Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had determined that Myanmar's military had committed genocide against the Rohingya -- nearly five years after the Muslim ethnic minority faced a campaign of terror that killed thousands and displaced nearly one million to neighboring Bangladesh.

ABC News' Molly Nagle contributed to this report from the White House.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Vladimir Putin
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#War Crimes#Ukrainian#Russian#Kremlin#Getty Images Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

ABC News

603K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy