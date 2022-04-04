ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

No Felony Charges Expected in Clearwater Stairwell Collapse

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago

CLEARWATER -- Police have completed their investigation of the stairwell collapse at a parking garage last December that killed a man. It doesn't appear that felony charges will be brought. The police did report a possible misdemeanor charge for use of an unlicensed contractor.

The stairwell collapse December 21st at 26750 U.S. 19 North, killed 23-year-old Mitchel Klock of Hillsborough County.

Monday, the city released pages of photographs and reports from the case, which is being referred to the State Attorney's Office.

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

