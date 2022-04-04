No Felony Charges Expected in Clearwater Stairwell Collapse

CLEARWATER -- Police have completed their investigation of the stairwell collapse at a parking garage last December that killed a man. It doesn't appear that felony charges will be brought. The police did report a possible misdemeanor charge for use of an unlicensed contractor.

The stairwell collapse December 21st at 26750 U.S. 19 North, killed 23-year-old Mitchel Klock of Hillsborough County.

Monday, the city released pages of photographs and reports from the case, which is being referred to the State Attorney's Office.

Photo: City of Clearwater