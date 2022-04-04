ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate panel deadlocks on Ketanji Brown Jackson, but nomination will proceed

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTo4S_0ezHzFGx00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11-11, Monday on whether to send Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor. But President Joe Biden’s nominee is still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.

The committee’s tie vote was expected, as there is an even party split on the panel and all of the Republicans are opposing Jackson’s nomination to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for robust bipartisan support — and it was the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.

West Virginia opioid lawsuit gets underway in Kanawha County Court

In order to move forward, Democrats planned a new vote to “discharge” Jackson’s nomination from committee Monday evening and then take a series of procedural steps in the coming days to wind it through the 50-50 Senate. With the support of at least one Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Jackson is on a glidepath toward confirmation by the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3V1T_0ezHzFGx00
The path to confirmation to the Supreme Court can be speedy or take months. (AP Graphic)

“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”

After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Democrats cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at Monday’s meeting that Jackson has “the highest level of skill, integrity, civility and grace.”

“This committee’s action today in nothing less than making history,” Durbin said. “I’m honored to be a part of it. I will strongly and proudly support Judge Jackson’s nomination.”

The committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he was opposing Jackson’s nomination because “she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government.”

The committee hadn’t deadlocked since 1991, when Biden was chairman and a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat on the committee, said last week that a panel tie vote on Jackson would be “a truly unfortunate signal of the continued descent into dysfunction of our confirmation process,”

So far, Democrats know they will have at least one GOP vote in the full Senate — Collins, who announced last week that she would support the nominee. Collins said that though they may not always agree, Jackson “possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”

It’s unclear whether any other Republicans will join her. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.

Republicans on the Judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.

“Questions are not attacks,” said Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of several GOP senators on the panel who hammered the point in the hearings two weeks ago.

Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth.” Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions. And on Monday they criticized their GOP counterparts’ questioning.

“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” said Booker, who also is Black, and he said he will “rejoice” when she is confirmed.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said Thursday he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski said she was still deciding.

Collins’ support likely saves the Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm Biden’s pick, and the president called Collins on Wednesday to thank her. Biden had called her at least three times before the hearings, part of a major effort to win a bipartisan vote for his historic nominee.

It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News

23K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
POLITICO

A committeetie vote is a very real possibility for Ketanji Brown Jackson. And if that does occur, here's what would happen next.

Senate Dems would have to use a tool they've invoked *14 times* this Congress — albeit not on a nomination this big. What happened: The Senate Judiciary Committee could very well deadlock on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination when it votes on April 4 (after all, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the lone GOP senator on the panel to back her previously, uh, did not sound so inclined this week). But if that happens, Democrats have a well-trodden path to go down. Here's how it could play out:
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Lindsey Graham
NBCMontana

Daines to vote no on Judge Jackson's nomination

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says he will vote no on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, saying the White House canceled his scheduled meeting with the nominee. --- Daines' office sent the following statement:. U.S. Senator Daines issued the following statement after...
MISSOULA, MT
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jackson gets a GOP vote

COUNTING VOTES FOR JACKSON — It’s official. Judge KETANJI BROWN JACKSON will receive bipartisan confirmation to the Supreme Court now that Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) announced she’s a “yes.”. Collins said in a Wednesday morning statement that Jackson has “sterling academic and professional credentials,” and “possesses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#Sentencing#Republicans#The Supreme Court#Ap Graphic
Axios

Graham: Judge Jackson wouldn't be nominee if "we were in charge"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said that if Republicans controlled the Senate, Democrats would have chosen a more moderate Supreme Court nominee than Ketanji Brown Jackson. Driving the news: The Senate Judiciary Committee today is expected to vote on Jackson's nomination to the high court — a vote anticipated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bossip

SCOTUS Watch: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson On Track To Be Confirmed With 53-47 Vote Pushing Nomination Out Of Judiciary Committee

Bipartisan Senate Vote Pushes Ketanji Brown Jackson Toward Final Confirmation. Not even the Republican haters in the Senate Judiciary Committee could hold the honorable Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson back. Yesterday, we reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee would likely be deadlocked in their vote to send President Biden’s nominee to the full chamber for a final vote. Well, that deadlock came to pass with a partyline 11-11 vote. That tie allowed Senator Chuck Shumer to file what is called a discharge motion in order to take the vote in front of the full Senate body. That vote tallied 53-47 in favor of Judge Brown Jackson.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy