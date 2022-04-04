ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Driver with child in car accused of shooting another car in road rage incident

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashley Shook
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9YYh_0ezHzBk300

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) — A Massachusetts man was arrested after a road rage incident in which he is accused of shooting at another car Sunday while driving with a child in his car.

More News from WRBL

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation at around 12:40 p.m. Officers found numerous shell casings in the area.

Walsh said two vehicles were involved in the road rage incident and a minor crash occurred. One driver was identified as 40-year-old Juan Franco, who is accused of shooting another vehicle with two people inside.

Police later detained Franco after a traffic stop. A 4-year-old child was removed from the car. Officers also found a firearm inside the car, and Franco was positively identified as the person who fired the gun.

Juan Franco is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm (two counts)
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Malicious damage to a motor vehicle
  • Reckless endangerment of a child
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage crash
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

15K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WRBL News 3 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
Salina Post

Salina man arrested in alleged road-rage incident with gun

A local man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at two teens while driving in west-central Salina late Saturday afternoon. Two Saline County teens - 17 and 18 years of age - told police they were driving northbound in the 600 block of S. Broadway Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle pulled alongside and the driver allegedly pointed a gun at them, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shotspotter#Reckless
motor1.com

Watch this crazy Tesla Model 3 road rage attack and chase

While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS 46

4 wanted for car theft arrested, accused of shooting at police in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a month-long investigation into a car theft case in Atlanta. A search warrant executed at three different locations across metro Atlanta resulted in the arrest of Valerie Grimes, Keith Pharms, Akira Brown, and Jokava Harris. According to authorities, the...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy