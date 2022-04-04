ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

By James Battaglia
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkdAN_0ezHz5Ww00

ORLANDO, F.L. (WROC) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house.

“The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo,“ said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida.

Woman arrested after shooting, assaulting two men at a Mexican restaurant in Fredericksburg

Taddeo, 64, was a hit man for a Rochester-area crime family. He pleaded guilty in 1992 to federal racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s, along with weapons offenses, drugs, and enterprise corruption.

Taddeo was imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being sent to the halfway house. He was placed on escape status by the Bureau of Prisons after failing to return from an authorized medical appointment March 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Orlando, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Florida, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Click10.com

16 migrants taken into custody in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took 16 migrants into custody Thursday morning after they made landfall in the Florida Keys. According to agents, the migrants were from Cuba. Authorities did not immediately confirm where in the Keys they were located. Photos taken at the scene show...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Family#Racketeering#The U S Marshals Service#Mexican#The Bureau Of Prisons#Nexstar Media Inc
Radar Online.com

Florida Mom Admits to Killing Daughter After Reporting Her Missing

A former Navy sailor told police her daughter was missing. Then they found the child’s malnourished and tortured remains buried in a shallow grave. Now, the mom faces the prospect of never walking free again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Brianna Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Seat was locked in teen’s Florida theme park ride death, accident report says

The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was locked, according to an accident report from the state. On Thursday, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died after falling from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at high speeds of up to 75 mph, according to Orlando’s ICON Park, where the incident took place.
ACCIDENTS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy