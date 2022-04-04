ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Roblox founder's pay jumps to $233 million on long-term stock awards

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkM1W_0ezHyQd500
The Roblox logo is displayed on a banner, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

1 minute read

April 4 (Reuters) - Gaming platform Roblox Corp's (RBLX.N) founder and chief executive officer David Baszucki's compensation package for 2021 totaled $232.8 million, compared with just $6.8 million a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The bulk of the pay package comprises a long-term performance award for Baszucki, which was valued at $232.2 million.

Baszucki, who will not get any other direct compensation through 2027, will receive the award in parts over the years only if Roblox shares achieve certain milestones, the filing added.

The so-called "Long-Term Performance Award" is a pay method followed by some companies, including Tesla Inc, as a way to retain top executives by tying their earnings to company performance. The plan has faced criticism, as it has led to payouts worth billions to founders.

Roblox, which made it's market debut in March last year, posted an 83% rise in revenue, but a wider-than-expected 25 cents per share loss in the fourth quarter in February. read more

Roblox shares closed trading at around $50 on Monday, about 28% lower than the closing price on March 10, 2021, their first day of trading.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Site Index

Information you can trust

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Follow Us

Thomson Reuters Products

  • Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.
  • The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.
  • The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Refinitiv Products

  • Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.
  • Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.
  • Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

394K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roblox Corp#Tesla Inc#Thomson Reuters#Reac
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Thinks This Investing Strategy Could Even Make a Monkey Rich

Warren Buffett views investing in stocks as a "positive-sum game." He believes that a diversified portfolio of stocks held long enough will make any investor a lot of money. One test of Buffett's "monkey strategy" shows that the legendary investor just might be right. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 by July?

Shiba Inu delivered a historic gain of roughly 46,000,000% in 2021. An upcoming catalyst that's key to the development of NFT-based gaming could be a big influence on SHIB's price. While investor excitement is high, so are the number of potential red flags. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

394K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy