Eleanor Slater hires $569K consulting firm to help with compliance issues

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has hired a consulting firm for $569,000 to help Eleanor Slater Hospital deal with its regulatory woes, Target 12 has learned.

The R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospital — which oversees Eleanor Slater — entered into a one-year agreement with Courtemanche & Associates in March. The firm was hired on an emergency basis without going through a competitive bidding process, which state officials said was necessary because of an impending April 4 deadline with federal regulators.

“The challenges at ESH are wide-ranging, and the timeframe to address these challenges is limited,” state spokesperson Randy Edgar wrote in an email.

The hospital was required to submit a so-called “plan of correction” to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, because of multiple patient care issues at the hospital over the past year. CMS has launched multiple inquiries, including one last fall after a patient was improperly left unsupervised and partially removed their own eye with a spoon .

On a separate occasion last spring, a psychiatric patient walked off the hospital’s Cranston campus and was later discovered wandering near a busy intersection. More recently, a dozen correctional officers wearing tactical gear searched rooms inside the hospital’s Benton facility in search of contraband, an unusual decision that advocates decried as highly inappropriate and abusive.

“The alarming video of the December 10, 2021 search at Benton reflects a deeply concerning culture at ESH, and indicates that patients with disabilities are at continual risk of abuse and/or neglect,” Disabilities Rights Rhode Island executive director Morna Murray wrote in a letter to state leaders in February.

Courtemanche visited Eleanor Slater during the final three days of March to conduct inspections like those carried out by CMS, according to Edgar. Procurement documents reviewed by Target 12 show the state is paying the firm $479,000 for services and up to $90,000 for travel expenses.

In an explanation for why the firm was hired on an emergency basis rather than through a competitive bidding process, BHDDH Director Richard Charest said officials were pressed for time, so the hospital called three vendors and Courtemanche was the only one with the right services that responded.

“The first specialized in solely behavioral health, the second was non-responsive and Courtemanche responded to ESH’s inquiry,” Charest wrote in a single-source justification form submitted to the R.I. Department of Administration on March 30.

“Given the impending April deadline for the completion of the Plan of Correction, coupled with Courtemanche’s demonstrated ability to work with CMS and state hospitals in a similar accreditation disposition as ESH’s; it was determined that Courtemanche is an industry leader and would be the best choice for ESH,” he added.

Charest also highlighted that Eleanor Slater was able to negotiate a 5% discount off the initial cost, which he offered as a response to why the offered price should be considered reasonable.

The hospital — with Zambarano in Burrillville and three more units in Cranston — has come under intense public scrutiny in recent years for patient endangerment, insufficient staffing, improper billing practices and failures of leadership.

Last month, the Rhode Island Independent Expenditure Council estimated that the cost per patient at the hospital had ballooned to more than $700,000 per year , although state officials have pushed back at the estimate, arguing the influential think tank used outdated numbers that inflated the true cost.

Multiple governors have sought to reform the hospital system, which has proven to be a regulatory and financial liability for the state. The McKee administration has proposed relicensing the Benton facility as a standalone psychiatric hospital, which state officials are hopeful will help address some of its financial and regulatory challenges.

The R.I. Health Services Council is scheduled to take up the proposed licensing changes for Eleanor Slater on Tuesday afternoon.

Courtemanche is only the latest organization hired to examine the many problems at the hospital, which has gone through multiple reviews since a group of state workers raised internal concerns in the fall of 2019. In addition to its ongoing regulatory challenges, R.I. Attorney General launched an investigation into financial and patient care issues more than a year ago.

