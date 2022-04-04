ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

House fire in Rancho Cordova; Metro Fire on scene

By Julian Tack
 2 days ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is currently investigating a house fire that left one victim hospitalized.

Monday afternoon, Metro Fire responded to a call about a house fire that originally reported two potential victims trapped inside. Firefighters entered the house to search for the residents and were able to confirm no one was inside, Metro Fire said.

One victim was found outside of the building and was taken to the nearest hospital.

The fire has been put out but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

