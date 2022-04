ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars in a slightly new twist on a familiar scam that targets the elderly. According to a report at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a man contacted deputies to say that his 82-year-old mother had been scammed. The man said that his mother received a phone call on March 10 from a man claiming to be an FBI agent. The caller told the woman that she had an outstanding warrant for money laundering.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO