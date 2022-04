New data to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that participants taking the new anti-COVID drug molnupiravir eliminate actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day three of starting therapy, while many participants who received placebo took up to five days and in some cases longer to achieve this. The study is by Dr. Julie Strizki and colleagues of the pharmaceutical company MSD, a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, U.S., who manufacture molnupiravir (brand name Lagevrio).

