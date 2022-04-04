‘Little Women’ to be performed at the West Valley Performing Arts Center April 21- May 14

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm Paddington will get in a jam at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. In this original slapstick comedy, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he’s expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival. Throughout the afternoon Paddington attempts items on the list. His list is to repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, and bake a cake. In typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives? Tickets to this show are available through OPAC’s online portal.

OXFORD, AL ・ 24 DAYS AGO