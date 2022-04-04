ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

‘Little Women’ to be performed at the West Valley Performing Arts Center April 21- May 14

wvcjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast members for the West Valley Performing Arts production of “Little Women” rehearse a scene from the musical. From left: Nick Cash, Melinda Cole Welch, Ellie Hughes, Lindsea Garside and Madison McGuire. (Photo credit Jim Christian) The classic coming-of-age novel “Little Women” has been adapted to the...

www.wvcjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Paddington Gets In A Jam at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm Paddington will get in a jam at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. In this original slapstick comedy, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he’s expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival. Throughout the afternoon Paddington attempts items on the list. His list is to repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, and bake a cake. In typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives? Tickets to this show are available through OPAC’s online portal.
OXFORD, AL
Lancaster Online

Performing arts exhibit, open house set at J.P. McCaskey High School Alumni Center

J.P. McCaskey High School has a long history of celebrating the performing arts, and a distinguished list of alumni who have made professional contributions in the field. These aspects of the Lancaster city high school’s decades-long performing arts history will be on exhibit during a free two-day open house being held later this week in the school’s Alumni Center.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Ogden, UT
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Massachusetts State
City
Orem, UT
Brainerd Dispatch

Performing Arts — March 16

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center will resume its spring season of performances with the band Ring of Kerry. The in-person show will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the John Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. Ring of Kerry takes its...
BRAINERD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Christian
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC Performing Arts presents “Our Leading Lady” at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts department will present this year’s spring production, “Our Leading Lady” by Charles Busch. CFCC students will take the Wilson Center Studio Theater stage April 21-23 and April 28-30 at 7:00 p.m. “Working on...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Women#Musical Performance#Musical Theater
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Broadway in Orlando: See which shows are coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced its Broadway season lineup on Friday. The season will include eight new and two previously announced shows, including “Hamilton,” “SIX,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Chicago,” “My Fair Lady” and “Beetlejuice.”
ORLANDO, FL
KRGV

Weslaco performing arts theater reopens

A performing arts theater in Weslaco that was forced to close its doors in 2020 has reopened. Shows have been selling out at the I-Theater, known as the Water Tower Theater in downtown Weslaco. "It's a beautiful space, and it served this community for 52 years," theater director Steve Urbina...
WESLACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Bangor Daily News

Artwork sought for Mount Desert Island Open

NORTHEAST HARBOR – Calling all artists to submit work for this year’s Mount Desert Island Open. Come be part of a non-juried art exposition, now in its 22nd year at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor. All artists are invited to participate. Criteria for inclusion: a close association with Mount Desert Island and an item you would like to share with the community. Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography and un-categorized are all welcomed. Professional or amateur, novice or trained, it is always a varied and surprising collection.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy