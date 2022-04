The actress has a message of solidarity for all moms. When Young & Restless‘ Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac), took to her Instagram stories over the weekend, she gave voice to millions of struggling moms out there. The actress gave birth to her and Bold & Beautiful hubby Darin Brooks’ (Wyatt) second child back in February. Their 2-year-old, Everleigh, helped pick out little Gemma’s name, and for over a month now, the family’s been settling into life as a quartet.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 DAYS AGO