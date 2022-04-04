ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNC vs. Kansas — Best bet to win the NCAA Tournament Final? I FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Bet has the Kansas Jayhawks as (-4)...

www.foxsports.com

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kansas Fans Are Not Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Postgame Moment With UNC Star Goes Viral

North Carolina sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an 81-77 victory over Duke in Saturday’s explosive Final Four matchup. Following the final loss of his career, Coach K went to the Tar Heels’ locker room to check on Armando Bacot. The star big man grabbed 21 rebounds for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Indiana Basketball Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Indiana Hoosiers men’s college basketball player was reportedly arrested early on Sunday morning. According to police records via the Indianapolis Star, Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning. Johnson, who transferred to Indiana from Pitt, was reportedly arrested on charges of resisting...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Best Bet#The Ncaa Tournament Final#The Kansas Jayhawks
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kansas Last Night

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Coach K had nice message for Armando Bacot after game

Mike Krzyzewski managed to share a nice message to Armando Bacot despite Duke’s disappointing ending on Saturday. Bacot got injured with just over five minutes left in the close Final Four game between North Carolina and Duke. Bacot is UNC’s leading scorer (16.3 points per game) and rebounder (13.1 rebounds per game), and also averages 1.7 blocks per contest. But he hurt his right ankle and had to be helped off the floor, leaving it to his teammates to finish the job.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Insane North Carolina stat makes Kansas’ NCAA title comeback win even wilder

Kansas finally ended its NCAA title drought and captured its first trophy since 2008 after completing a come-from-behind win over North Carolina on Monday night, 72-69. Kansas made a fiery rally in the second half to erase a 15-point deficit, making it the biggest comeback victory in NCAA championship game history, surpassing Kentucky’s 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998. But what made it even more impressive was that the Jayhawks beat a crazy statistic favoring the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS

