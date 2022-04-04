UNC vs. Kansas — Best bet to win the NCAA Tournament Final? I FOX BET LIVE

Mike Krzyzewski managed to share a nice message to Armando Bacot despite Duke’s disappointing ending on Saturday. Bacot got injured with just over five minutes left in the close Final Four game between North Carolina and Duke. Bacot is UNC’s leading scorer (16.3 points per game) and rebounder (13.1 rebounds per game), and also averages 1.7 blocks per contest. But he hurt his right ankle and had to be helped off the floor, leaving it to his teammates to finish the job.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO