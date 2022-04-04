UNC vs. Kansas — Best bet to win the NCAA Tournament Final? I FOX BET LIVE

Blue Valley Northwest declares Monday as 'Christian Braun Day'. Blue Valley Northwest principal Amy Pressly announced that tomorrow will be declared Christian Braun day in honor KU playing in the title game. Updated: 13 minutes ago. The airport terminals were filled with blue and red shirts Sunday night as travelers...
North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
The national title game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks has been one for the record books. Early in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out to a commanding lead. However, at one point in the first half, the Tar Heels went on a 14-0 run and took a 40-25 into the break.
Charles Barkley guaranteed Kansas would win the men's college basketball national championship, and after a wild title game, he was proven right. For much of the game his prediction looked foolish, but the Jayhawks stormed back to beat co-host Kenny Smith's North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69. After the game, Barkley rubbed it in Smith's face.
Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
The stage is set for Monday’s NCAA men’s championship showdown between No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 North Carolina. Based on the seed discrepancies, one may try to bill this title matchup as a David vs. Goliath clash. However, the early betting odds don’t depict an overly lopsided...
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
North Carolina sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an 81-77 victory over Duke in Saturday’s explosive Final Four matchup. Following the final loss of his career, Coach K went to the Tar Heels’ locker room to check on Armando Bacot. The star big man grabbed 21 rebounds for...
An Indiana Hoosiers men’s college basketball player was reportedly arrested early on Sunday morning. According to police records via the Indianapolis Star, Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning. Johnson, who transferred to Indiana from Pitt, was reportedly arrested on charges of resisting...
During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self’s squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
Mike Krzyzewski managed to share a nice message to Armando Bacot despite Duke’s disappointing ending on Saturday. Bacot got injured with just over five minutes left in the close Final Four game between North Carolina and Duke. Bacot is UNC’s leading scorer (16.3 points per game) and rebounder (13.1 rebounds per game), and also averages 1.7 blocks per contest. But he hurt his right ankle and had to be helped off the floor, leaving it to his teammates to finish the job.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College basketball fans will tune in to watch the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels play for a national title at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Monday night. New Orleans’ own and former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared his pick to win it all. It’s always […]
Charles Barkley does not exactly have an excellent track record when it comes to his infamous guarantees. However, as it turns out, Sir Charles gets it right when it matters the most. This is exactly how things turned out on Monday night as his latest guarantee came to fruition following Kansas’ epic comeback win over North Carolina to win the national title.
Kansas finally ended its NCAA title drought and captured its first trophy since 2008 after completing a come-from-behind win over North Carolina on Monday night, 72-69. Kansas made a fiery rally in the second half to erase a 15-point deficit, making it the biggest comeback victory in NCAA championship game history, surpassing Kentucky’s 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998. But what made it even more impressive was that the Jayhawks beat a crazy statistic favoring the Tar Heels.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Best. Comeback. Ever. Sounds pretty good next to Rock Chalk, Jayhawk. What looked like a lost cause turned into one of the sweetest wins ever for Kansas. The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and […]
Comments / 0