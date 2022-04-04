Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clatsop, Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Crawford; Talbot; Taylor; Upson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Flint River near Carsonville Hwy. 19 affecting Talbot, Upson, Taylor and Crawford Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Americus, Lovejoy, Lake Horton, Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Flint River near Griffin, Thomaston, Molena, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Turkey Creek at Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River near Carsonville Hwy. 19. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins along the river in the woodlands and low lying areas of fields upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 19. The water level will reach the top of a boat ramp by the bridge on the Taylor County side of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.5 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 19.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 09/17/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0