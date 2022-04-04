Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clatsop, Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. At 18.0 feet, Several homes in the Sandy Run subdivision along the river become flooded. At 18 feet the river covers the Weston Lake overlook in the Congaree National Park. Between 18 and 18.5 feet the river begins to cover sections of the elevated boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.9 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO