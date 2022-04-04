ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

High levels of radioactivity found in Ohio drinking water source

By John Lynch
 1 day ago

( WTRF ) An Ohio Valley Group, Concerned Ohio River Residents, said they took soil samples with the help of a scientific consultant that revealed radiation levels over 10 times higher than background levels.

The samples were obtained on the public road, which is within the Source Water Protection Area for Martins Ferry. The group says the aquifer also supplies water to Bridgeport, Brookside, Adena, and other municipalities.

“The facilities of concern in the area are Austin Masters Services and the old Wheeling Pitt Steel.”

Bev Reed with the Concerned Ohio River Residents group

The group says there is an immediate risk to the air quality in the area, as radioactive particles adhere to dust and can travel in the air.

“We invited the city to meet with us before we release the results to the public and they declined.”

Bev Reed with the Concerned Ohio River Residents group

The Purple Rider football stadium is just 2,500 feet away and the public drinking water wells are just 1,000 feet from the site.

“We need the city to do everything they can to protect us because ultimately, the citizens can only do so much. So, the city can enforce it’s ordinances and its source water protection plan to improve things.”

Bev Reed with the Concerned Ohio River Residents group

Keish846
23h ago

I decided to stop drinking the tap water when the water left a white film on my dishes when I moved to Ohio. I don't even cook with it. I've always bought gallons of water, even before the pandemic. We don't consume soda, or a lot of sugary drinks, so water is our thing. This doesn't surprise me. It was a whole thing in Michigan a few years back.

16
Chrissy Tullis
22h ago

If you haven’t watched “ The Devil We Know “ you need too it was on Netflix it will explain why we have contaminated water and who we can blame

8
skootdooter21
23h ago

High levels of radiation in your microwave, and your phone, and your Wi-Fi/router, and the cell towers. Much more tho

12
