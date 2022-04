The UK’s airports have been mired in chaos after staff shortages led to hundreds of cancelled flights and hours-long delays over the weekend.EasyJet was one of the worst hit airlines, forced to axe 222 flights due to staff shortages.An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.”BA also cancelled hundreds of flights on Saturday and Sunday, with another 90 cancellations so far today.Elsewhere, passengers at both Heathrow and Manchester airports were met with long queues and delays as...

