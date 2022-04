GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale woman is now living in an apartment after being homeless since she was eleven years old. Sylvia Stocking says her mother left her at a park with her father as a child and never came back. Her father overdosed a couple of months later and died. Sylvia had nowhere to go.

