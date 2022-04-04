ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC announces revamp plans - Washington Post

 1 day ago

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday announced plans to revamp itself, with Director Rochelle Walensky hiring an outside senior federal health official to conduct a one-month review, the Washington Post reported.

The review of its structure, systems, and processes follows criticism for its response during the pandemic, from delays in developing a coronavirus test initially to its guidance over masking, isolation and quarantine being called confusing, the report said. (wapo.st/38tRczp)

“As we’ve challenged our state and local partners, we know that now is the time for CDC to integrate the lessons learned into a strategy for the future,” Walensky was quoted as saying in an agency-wide email that was shared with the Washington Post.

CDC did not immediately respond to an emailed request from Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

