College football recruiting: Ranking the 10 best 5-star prospects for 2023

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is off and running and once more coaches are on the road looking at the next generation of prospects at every position.

This year's crop of talent includes a group of elite players at the quarterback position, including the latest iteration of the Manning football family.

But there's a lot more to look forward to than just the commitment of Arch Manning. Scroll through to see our latest ranking of the top 10 five-star prospects this year.

College football recruiting rankings: The 10 best 5-star prospects

10. Keon Keeley

Position: Edge

Position ranking: No. 1

Recruitment status: Committed to Notre Dame

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds... Size, speed, and athleticism... Recorded 61 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks in his junior season, a campaign that included in a game against Arch Manning and New Orleans powerhouse Isidore Newman in a statement victory.

9. Brandon Inniss

Position: Wide receiver

Position ranking: No. 1

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Teams to watch: USC, Oklahoma, Miami

What he may lack in size, Inniss makes up for with speed, agility, and technique... Aggressive, elite route-runner who can get physical against defensive backs... Can change speed well enough on the run in traffic.

8. Francis Mauigoa

Position: Offensive tackle

Position ranking: No. 2

Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Teams to watch: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, USC

Quick first step and a reliable burst... Plenty of physicality and raw power... Has played at tackle on both sides of the line, but projects as a long-term offensive lineman... Fluid motion and a strong finisher.

7. Dante Moore

Position: Quarterback

Position ranking: No. 4

Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Teams to watch: Notre Dame, Oregon, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State

One of the most accurate pocket quarterbacks in the 2023 class... Natural release, especially on short and intermediate throws... Good arm strength, but not a huge arm... Won a state title in the state of Michigan while throwing 40 TDs... Not a polished scrambler, but a solid athlete

6. Kadyn Proctor

Position: Offensive tackle

Position ranking: No. 1

Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State

Highly-developed technical pass blocker... Projects as long-term blind side fixture... Very physical with excellent lateral motion... Aggressive off the snap at the point of attack... Natural athlete... Already projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick

5. David Hicks

Position: Defensive line

Position ranking: No. 1

Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Grambling, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M

Ideal size and burst versatile enough to play anywhere up front on a four-man line... Power at the point of attack coming off the edge or on the inside... Long-term probably an interior fixture in a 4-3 lineup... Confident footwork with few mistakes

4. Nico Iamaleava

Position: Quarterback

Position ranking: No. 3

Recruiting status: Committed to Tennessee

Fine-tune anticipation and pocket presence... Goes through progressions quickly with accuracy to place the ball well anywhere on the field... Highly mobile and can escape out of the pocket and throw on the run... Creative when forced off-script... Easily the best signing for Tennessee in the Josh Heupel era

3. Cormani McClain

Position: Cornerback

Position ranking: No. 1

Recruiting status: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State

Two-way athlete who has logged meaningful snaps at wide receiver... Good hands as a result... Excellent change of direction... Can work as a return specialist... Aggressive going for takeaways, with nine INTs as a sophomore in as many games... Needs to add some mass

2. Malachi Nelson

Position: Quarterback

Position ranking: No. 2

Recruitment status: Committed to USC

Quick decision maker with polished instincts... Makes the right plays on the run... Natural thrower with very clean release... Aggressive moving the ball downfield... Elite ball placement... Pass-first player, but can easily get chunk yards with his feet

1. Arch Manning

Position: Quarterback

Position ranking: No. 1

Recruitment status: Uncommitted

Schools to watch: Alabama, Georgia, Texas

Most natural and accurate passer in the 2023 class... Pure throwing motion and a quick release... Good functional passer who can make all the throws... Solid running ability to extend plays... Blue-chip pocket awareness... Unstoppable in intermediate game

