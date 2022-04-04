ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final overall spring training attendance in Glendale is in

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

Cactus League games are in their last days around the Valley this week, but play in Glendale ended Sunday.

The Chicago White Sox hosted the Colorado Rockies Sunday in the spring finale at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, which is also home to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers do have a couple exhibition games remaining, although the team moved to Southern California to wrap its spring training. They’ll be in their home confines at Dodger Stadium Monday and Tuesday to meet the Angels in practice play, before opening their regular season in Colorado against the Rockies on Friday, April 8.

After hosting the Rockies on Sunday, the White Sox are still practicing in Glendale but their remaining Cactus League games will be at other ballparks in the Valley. The Sox meet the Chicago Cubs in Mesa on Monday, April 4 and will return to the West Valley to face the San Diego Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 5 before breaking camp.

The White Sox open the regular season in Detroit to take on the Tigers Friday, April 8.

The 99-day owner-imposed lockout — the second longest labor dispute in league history — wiped out 20 exhibition games in the desert for each team, and Camelback Ranch-Glendale was able to host only 16 games this spring. The ballpark on Monday announced its final home attendance at Camelback Ranch-Glendale through the 16 games as 103,216 for an average of 6,071 per game.

Camelback-Ranch, which wrapped its 14th season since debuting, hosted its first post-lockout game this spring on March 18 when the Dodgers hosted the Milwaukee Brewers.

Baseball later this week is expected to wrap up overall attendance for both the Cactus and Florida’s Grapefruit leagues when all games are in the books.

Among the final analysis will be spring training’s annual economic impact on the Valley, especially given the missed games this season due to the lockout.

Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business conducts an economic impact report on the Cactus League during even years. In the last report under pre-pandemic conditions in 2018, the report found spring training generated a total impact of $644 million, as well as about 6,400 jobs annually and $31.9 million in state and local tax revenues.

In 2020, when the spring training season was cut short by the start of the pandemic, that figure of total economic impact generated was nearly cut in half to $363 million.

In 2021, though a full spring training season was played, fan capacity was limited to 25%, and because many people still weren’t comfortable traveling, local fans made up a far bigger share of the crowd. Normally, about six of 10 fans at Cactus League games are from out of state, Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher noted this past December.

Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

