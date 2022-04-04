ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago

Benjamin Franklin , Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.”

The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported by the voices of Liam Neeson, Carolyn McCormick, Josh Lucas, and more). Narrator Peter Coyote takes us through Franklin’s life, from his childhood in Boston to his youth in Philadelphia, all the way up to the cusp of the Revolutionary War by the end of the first episode.

Franklin’s life philosophy was always about what made the lives of people better and the welfare of the colonies rather than any self-aggrandizement. Even though he dropped out of school to go live in Philadelphia, he was credited with a number of inventions as well as his famous kite experiment, where he proved that the skies are charged with electricity. But he never took patents on any of his inventions, hoping that they’ll be adopted by the masses.

His loyalty to the Crown is also examined. He spent five years in London, trying to get the Penn family to give up their effort to tax the people of Pennsylvania, and agree to make it a Crown colony. During that time, he left his wife and daughter back in Philadelphia and recreated a domestic life in England. There’s the matter of his “illegitimate” son William, who grew up to become the Crown-appointed governor of New Jersey, and the fact that he was a womanizer on both sides of the Atlantic.

But he was also a printer and newspaper publisher, and created Poor Richard’s Almanac , which would have the witty phrases that are now part of our lexicon. He was also the assistant postmaster of the colonies, and streamlined the postal system so that letters and parcels didn’t go over the ocean if it was between colonies. He was also the owner of enslaved people, and someone who initially fought slavery only as a way to have less non-whites (including “swarthy” Swedes, apparently) invade the colonies.

As discontent over England’s rule grew, though, Franklin’s views evolved, to the point where he considered himself less of a Brit and more of an American, in his then-advanced 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHOKh_0ezHtEtI00 Photo: PBS

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? As we said, there are particular signatures to a Ken Burns docuseries, and Benjamin Franklin has all of them. This, of course, is more comparable to single-subject biographies that he’s done, like Jackie Robinson , Hemingway and Muhammad Ali .

Our Take: One thing to know about Burns is that he’s pretty meticulous when it comes to his biographies. He moves from one event in a person’s life to another, not trying to get fancy with the timelines in order to find a story. His method works because the people he profiles lead fascinating lives from beginning to end. Obviously, Benjamin Franklin is one of those people who led a fascinating life. But what’s great about the docuseries Benjamin Franklin is that it’s not shy about portraying the Founding Father’s flaws as well as his greatness.

Burns, via the interviews with historians as well as the readings voiced by Patinkin, certainly conveys how humble Franklin was, including the fact that he never painted himself as a role model or some sort of mythical figure. In his writings, for example, he acknowledges his biases against Black people, a view which changed over the years but never went away completely. His affairs, the way he mostly ignored Sally, the daughter he had with common law wife Deborah Read, his long forays to London that fed his intellect but made him neglect his family — all of that information isn’t new, and it’s not presented as new.

But presenting the entire picture of Franklin, not just the older gentleman whose picture is on the $100 bill, shows that even the most flawed individuals can rise to the occasion, which Franklin did many times in many different fields. Moving from his time as a printer and publisher, to his scientific experiments, to his inventions, to his travels, reinforces just how remarkable the man and the life he led was.

Sex and Skin: Of course, there’s talk of Franklin’s many affairs, but it’s more couched in terms of how he basically set up two families, one on each side of the Atlantic.

Parting Shot: As Coyote talks about how the coming revolution would tear families apart, “Benjamin Franklin would be in the middle of it all.”

Sleeper Star: All of the experts are excellent, so there’s no “sleeper” to talk about.

Most Pilot-y Line: None we could find.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Ken Bruns doesn’t reveal a lot of new details in Benjamin Franklin, but he paints a complete picture of a statesman that most people only know his many life highlights.

Will you stream or skip Ken Burns' new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries #BenjaminFranklinPBS on @PBS ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) April 5, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 1

Related
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

Ken Burns on Benjamin Franklin & our nation's flawed identity: "Race is the central question" of US

"Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days." Benjamin Franklin's oft-paraphrased quote, which pops up in the second season of Neflix's drama "Virgin River," is employed by a small-town mayor who begrudgingly takes in someone she dislikes. It's a favorite quote of reluctant hosts, for obvious reasons but also a testament to the enduring wit of Franklin more than 250 years later.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Josh Lucas
Person
Peter Coyote
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Carolyn Mccormick
Person
Walter Isaacson
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Ken Burns
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventions#Founding Father#Crown
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
Decider.com

Decider.com

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy