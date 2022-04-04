ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC to ‘revamp’ department as it faces eroding public trust over COVID

By Ben Kesslen
 2 days ago
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky reportedly told her staff that the agency will undergo a month-long "revamp." Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday it plans to undergo a month-long “revamp” as it faces a credibility crisis more than two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told her staff in an email reviewed by the Washington Post that “it is time to step back and strategically position CDC to support the future of public health.”

“Over the past year, I have heard from many of you that you would like to see CDC build on its rich history and modernize for the world around us,” Walensky wrote. “I am grateful for your efforts to lean into the hard work of transforming CDC for the better. I look forward to our collective efforts to position CDC, and the public health community, for greatest success in the future.”

Walensky added that she had hired an outside leader for the review who will look at the CDC’s “structure, systems, and processes.”

During the pandemic, the agency meant to be a valuable resource for Americans during a time of global crisis was widely mocked and dismissed as it released convoluted and occasionally contradictory guidance.

Americans were confused earlier this year, for example, when CDC said they could go mask-free in public indoor spaces but still required the face coverings in schools.

Walensky and the CDC were criticized over the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

This past winter it faced scrutiny over its rollout of vaccine boosters, and Walensky herself overruled an advisory panel that declined to recommend booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers — including health care workers and teachers. The CDC then claimed it didn’t release booster shot data because it feared the information would be misinterpreted.

Throughout the pandemic, the CDC has been repeatedly criticized for failing to quickly and effectively get tests to the American people.

According to a January 2022 poll from NBC News, only 44% of Americans said they trusted the CDC, down from 69% at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Never in its 75-year history has CDC had to make decisions so quickly, based on often limited, real-time, and evolving science,” Walensky said in a statement to the Washington Post. “As we’ve challenged our state and local partners, we know that now is the time for CDC to integrate the lessons learned into a strategy for the future.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
