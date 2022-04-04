ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

No charges for Coweta deputy who shot man in back during chase, paralyzing him

By Henri Hollis
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

A Coweta County sheriff’s deputy will...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coweta County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Independent

Woman has both arms amputated and part of colon removed after horrific dog attack

A South Carolina woman lost both of her arms after she was viciously attacked by dogs.The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs around 10.30am Monday at a home on Ball Road in Honea Path.The mother-of-three had to be airlifted to a medical facility after the attack. Officials said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed as well. Ms Waltman might also have to have her oesophagus removed, according to local reports.“This is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen,” Amy Wynne, Ms Waltman’s sister, told WYFF...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Return Fire#Coweta#Bodycam
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Man Who Livestreamed During King Soopers Shooting Faces Charges

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who livestreamed the deadly shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder in 2021 now faces charges of obstructing a peace officer. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dean Schiller, 43, was inside the store when the shooting happened. BOULDER, CO – MARCH 25: Police tape lines the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on March 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The Monday shooting left 10 people dead, including one police officer. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) Court documents state Schiller ignored more than 60 different requests from police officers to leave the scene. RELATED: Boulder Police Honor Officer Talley Killed In King Soopers Shooting Nearly A Year Ago His trial is expected to start in August. In December of 2021, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said four doctors  determined the suspect in the shooting, Ahwad Al Aliwi Alissa isn’t mentally competent to participate in court proceedings. He requested that Alissa be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment. RELATED: King Soopers Table Mesa Location Will Be Closed On March 22
BOULDER, CO
WSMV

Police charge man who shot mother in the head during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police charged a man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot his mother in the head during an argument on Saturday. According to police, the shooting occurred at a residence on Hermosa St. Officers arrived at the residence where police say Mondale S. Hardin turned himself into police and gave them the firearm.
NASHVILLE, TN
Complex

Video Shows Man Screaming ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying in Police Custody

Disturbing video shows the final moments of a man’s life as he shouted “I can’t breathe” while being restrained by five officers. The incident occurred in Los Angeles County on March 31, 2020, nearly two months before George Floyd died under similar circumstances. CNN reports the California Highway Patrol took Edward Bronstein, 38, into custody following a traffic stop. The man was then transferred him to the Altadena Station’s garage area, where officers attempted to draw a blood sample.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Nurse who died after she was hit by May Day parade costume horse ‘may have passed away from fight injury’

A woman injured during a traditional May Day parade in Cornwall may have actually died from an earlier ‘scuffle’, an inquest has heard. Laura Smallwood sustained a neck injury and fell unconscious while at the Obby Oss festival - held each year to mark the arrival of summer - in Padstow in 2019.The 34-year-old paediatric nurse died in hospital three days later. An inquest on Thursday heard how she fell unconscious after being hit by a horse costume - a large wooden circle worn by a male dancer - during the parade. While the incident may have caused Ms Smallwood’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Police ID Delaware Man Fatally Shot During Foot Chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. Delaware State Police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the early Saturday shooting in...
DELAWARE STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy