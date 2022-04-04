Winter’s Continued Grasp On Area Has Minnesotans Seeking Out Warm Hideaways

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The gloomy and snowy weather can make it feel like winter will never end. Even the most high-profile sign of spring — that of the Twins’ home opener — might need to get pushed to a different date due to the possibility of wintry weather .

With snow, rain and high winds in the forecast, the team is considering to shift that game to Friday. The team says any decision would be made a minimum of 24 hours before the scheduled game time.

The continued cold and gloom have many in Minnesota seeking out warm refuge.

You can see and smell Spring inside the sunken gardens at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul.

“When I see people walk in it’s just ‘wow,” Como Park Zoo and Conservatory spokesperson Matt Reinartz said.

Right now the Spring flower show is on exhibit in the sunken gardens, where 10,000 bulbs are on display. The Conservatory is open seven days a week but visitors do need to make a reservation to get in.

Or how does 80 degrees sound? You can find waterslides, a lazy river, and other activities inside a giant heated waterpark at Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington .

Guests can stay overnight at the resort or buy a day pass just to use the waterpark.

“I’m ready to get him outside because we just can’t go anywhere,” Kristi Lonsky, from Elk River, said. “It’s so hard.”

Lonsky brought her 3-year-old son to Edinborough Park in Edina on Monday. The children’s play place has a climbing area, an open rec area, amphitheater, and is decorated with greenery and fountains

“With the plants I feel like we’re outside,” Lonsky said.

Minnesotans are holding on for the warmer weather on the way this weekend.

“I’m very excited,” Lonsky said.

Meanwhile, WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows is looking ahead to the forecast for next weekend and it’s looking a good deal warmer than we’ve had over the last few weeks.