ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Winter’s Continued Grasp On Area Has Minnesotans Seeking Out Warm Hideaways

By Kate Raddatz
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWO1c_0ezHsz7800

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The gloomy and snowy weather can make it feel like winter will never end. Even the most high-profile sign of spring — that of the Twins’ home opener — might need to get pushed to a different date due to the possibility of wintry weather .

With snow, rain and high winds in the forecast, the team is considering to shift that game to Friday. The team says any decision would be made a minimum of 24 hours before the scheduled game time.

The continued cold and gloom have many in Minnesota seeking out warm refuge.

You can see and smell Spring inside the sunken gardens at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul.

“When I see people walk in it’s just ‘wow,” Como Park Zoo and Conservatory spokesperson Matt Reinartz said.

Right now the Spring flower show is on exhibit in the sunken gardens, where 10,000 bulbs are on display. The Conservatory is open seven days a week but visitors do need to make a reservation to get in.

Or how does 80 degrees sound? You can find waterslides, a lazy river, and other activities inside a giant heated waterpark at Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington .

Guests can stay overnight at the resort or buy a day pass just to use the waterpark.

“I’m ready to get him outside because we just can’t go anywhere,” Kristi Lonsky, from Elk River, said. “It’s so hard.”

Lonsky brought her 3-year-old son to Edinborough Park in Edina on Monday. The children’s play place has a climbing area, an open rec area, amphitheater, and is decorated with greenery and fountains

“With the plants I feel like we’re outside,” Lonsky said.

Minnesotans are holding on for the warmer weather on the way this weekend.

“I’m very excited,” Lonsky said.

Meanwhile, WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows is looking ahead to the forecast for next weekend and it’s looking a good deal warmer than we’ve had over the last few weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
AM 1390 KRFO

Odd Rider Climbs Out of Bus Driving On I-94 In Minnesota

This Minnesotan recently gave new meaning to the phrase, 'hop on a bus!'. Sometimes, stories in the news just HAVE to be true, because they're a little too strange to make up. Then again, this story seems like something you might see in the movies or on TV. But it actually happened here in Minnesota, about an hour and a half from Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
City
Elk River, MN
Bring Me The News

Up to 10 inches of snow slams narrow strip of greater Minnesota

A narrow band of heavy snow dumped nearly 10 inches of snow in west-central and northern Minnesota overnight into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow was reported in a narrow band from basically Fergus Falls to Detroit Lakes and up to Bemidji, where amounts of 6-10 inches were possible. Areas outside of that narrow band were receiving a trace to 4 inches of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bonanza

Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hideaways#Bulbs#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
UPMATTERS

Body of UW-Health surgeon found in northern Wisconsin

GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.
GURNEY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
WDIO-TV

Virus Outbreak in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - More than 100 Hennepin County employees could be suspended or fired if they don’t meet next week’s deadline for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. County officials say all unvaccinated employees have until Thursday to prove to human resources that they are vaccinated, after which those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
THV11

Snow expected to fall in Arkansas later this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring is only just a little more than a week away, but winter is not in a rush to leave. Another arctic front will sweep through Arkansas on Friday, kicking out the warm and pleasant spring-like conditions from Thursday. Temperatures may hit the low to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy