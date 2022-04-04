ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving break in of ATM

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WgwE_0ezHsvaE00

Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help on solving the crime of the week.

On March 26, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's office responded to an ATM alarm at Community First Bank in the 400 block of the Emile Verret Road.

Upon arrival deputies learned the ATM had been broken into and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the machine.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public and identifying the suspects and possible getaway car anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers or the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KATC News
KATC News

28K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KATC News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive. Gregory F. Cannon failed to appear in court related to charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving on a revoked license. He is 56 years old, 5′ 11″ and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information on […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: James Anthony Yamamoto

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is James Anthony Yamamoto. James Yamamoto is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 33-year-old Yamamoto is 6' 2" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where James Yamamoto is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jessica Lynette Zarate

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jessica Lynette Zarate. Jessica Zarate is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 34-year-old Zarate is 5' 4" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Jessica Zarate is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Iberia Parish, LA
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Iberia#Atm#Community First Bank#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Man Catches Burglar and Hogties Him

Crime is a problem in New Orleans. Vigilante justice, Batman-style is never advisable, but it seems to have worked well for this guy. New Orleans resident Eric Hernandez is the Batman in this story. The Louisiana native, came home to find and oddly dressed man in his house rummaging through his things. Hernandez, instead of fleeing the home and calling the police, sprung in to action. Knowing that police response time in NOLA is slow for several reasons, Hernandez was able to detain the would-be thief with what appears to be electrical chords and duct tape.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KING 5

Thieves smash into Tacoma Walgreens, break into ATM

TACOMA, Wash. — Thieves used a truck to smash into the front of a Tacoma Walgreens and steal from an ATM inside Monday morning. The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue and found an abandoned truck that had been used to smash into the front of the Walgreens.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WDSU

New Orleans 14-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified a 14-year-old as the victim of a shooting in New Orleans East last week. Christopher Speed Jr., 14, was found dead in the 10300 block of Almonaster Avenue Thursday morning around 7 a.m. Police said they received a medical call where a victim was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Killing in far New Orleans East

Killing in far New Orleans East. New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a death that occurred late last night in New Orleans East near the abandoned Six Flags Amusement Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Desiard Street shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
WTHI

Officials need your help is solving a theft case

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- This week Crimestoppers and News 10 needs your help in solving a Theft. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating vehicle thefts which occurred in both Vigo and Sullivan Counties over the weekend of March 4th. Two trailers, a pickup and a four wheeler were stolen.
SULLIVAN, IN
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy