CARP LAKE TOWNSHIP — A permit request for a sand and gravel mine has been filed in Carp Lake Township adjacent to Paradise Lake along U.S. 31. The company proposing the mine is Rieth Riley, a construction company based in Goshen, Indiana. This would be the 10th operating gravel mine within a one and one half mile residential area, according to Carp Lake Township Supervisor Paul Teike. The mines are owned by different companies and two are owned by Emmet County.

CARP LAKE, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO