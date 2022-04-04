Watch Now: Ukrainian refugees cope with war trauma, and more of today's top videos

BBC presenter Clive Myrie has opened up about the moment that he shed a tear during a TV report from Kyiv, Ukraine. “It had been an emotional day,” he said. The reporter was presenting the News at 10, live from the Ukrainian capital the day after the Russian invasion began, when a tear streamed down his cheek during the broadcast.Viewers quickly sprang to support the presenter, but he has now revealed that - although he was wracked with empathy for the Ukrainian people - he wasn’t crying for the country.“I had flown into Kyiv 12 hours before the invasion...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO