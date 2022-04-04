Former UNC coach Roy Williams has high praise for 'absolutely sensational' Hubert Davis

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Hubert Davis is in his first season as head coach of the North Carolina Tarheels after taking over for Roy Williams last spring. While UNC battled through an up-and-down season and made an early exit from the ACC Tournament, Davis' eighth-seeded Tarheels have navigated the NCAA Tournament to make the championship game.

Williams, 71, unsurprisingly has nothing but good things to say about the job his successor has done.

"I just think Hubert is perfect for the job," Williams told USA Today on Sunday. "He's the nicest person I've ever known but then he's also fiercely competitive. When you put those two together, it's a pretty good mix. It's why I asked him to join our staff. But he hasn't just had me as an influence. He had Coach (Dean) Smith, Don Nelson, and Pat Riley from when he was a player. He's got all of us, but then found a way to make it his.

"So this run, he's put his fingerprints on it. It's his team. He's put Hubert Davis' stamp on North Carolina basketball. He's been absolutely sensational."

Davis, 51, played at UNC before spending 12 seasons in the NBA with six different teams. In 2012, he began his coaching career as an assistant on Williams' staff.

Williams spent 15 seasons as the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks before taking over at UNC. While he said the two teams does have him a little conflicted, it's still an "easy decision" to root for the Tarheels in the national championship game Monday night.