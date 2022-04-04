ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Warner announces intention to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released a statement Monday on his intent to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson is a trailblazer and a...

MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
Mark Warner
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

Jimmy Kimmel has teased the Republicans over the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that began on Monday (21 March). On his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favourite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.Kimmel specifically called out South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that the politician “expects to be called racist at these hearings”.He then shared a clip of Graham’s “interesting” speech at the hearings, in which he expressly stated that nobody is going to equate...
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
