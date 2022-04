Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The official announcement for the renaming of the Forum to the Kia Forum was made on April 4, along with new details and commentary from Kia America and the Kia Forum. Kia’s partnership with the Kia Forum will include new outdoor and indoor signage, the installation of EV charging stations, and Kia vehicle displays beginning with the EV6. Also coming soon is the establishment of the “Kia Club,” an exclusive hospitality lounge for the enjoyment of automotive enthusiasts and music fans. “Kia America is proud of our history in Southern California going back to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO