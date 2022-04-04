ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

UW-Whitewater sports: Janesville Craig product Kallie Lux helps Warhawk golfers take fifth

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7JCb_0ezHrXd700

Freshman Kallie Lux, a Janesville Craig product, shot 80-83—163 to help the UW-Whitewater women’s golf team finish fifth among 14 teams in the two-day, 36-hole Washington University Spring Invitational in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The Warhawks shot 306-317—623 as a team.

Whitewater senior Ashton Sinak shot 72-77—149 to finish fourth among 82 players, and freshman Elizabeth Johnson shot 76-75—151 to tie for ninth.

Track and field

Janesville Parker product Tina Shelton finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.43 seconds) in Whitewater opened its outdoor season at UW-Platteville’s Pioneer Opener.

Also for the Warhawks, sophomore Paige Fassbender won the 1,500 (4:56.19) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (4:27.36) and freshman Gracie Holland won the pole vault (12-5¼).

In the men’s meet, the Warhawks got second-place finishes from Victor Rinaldi in the 100 (:10.72), Chris Bitz in the pole vault (14-0½) and Daustin Martin in the hammer throw (169-4).

Also, due to anticipated inclement weather on Friday, the Warhawks’ annual Rex Foster Twilight outdoor meet has been rescheduled to noon Sunday.

Men’s tennis

The 34th-ranked Whitewater men’s tennis team (15-1) won its first home outdoor match of the season Sunday, beating Coe College of Iowa, 8-1, in a dual. Senior John Zakowski won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Alex Gray to win at No. 1 doubles.

Women’s tennis

Whitewater, ranked 33rd, suffered a 5-4 loss to Grinnell (Iowa) on the second day of the Midwest Invitational at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

199K+

Views

Follow GazetteXtra and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
GazetteXtra

Sun Prairie runs past Craig in Big Eight track and field

SUN PRAIRIE The Janesville Craig girls track and field team held its first Big Eight Conference dual meet since 2019 on Tuesday. Jessa Alderman won shot put and discus for the Cougars, but it was not enough in a 73-36 loss to Sun Prairie. Rylee Coleman won the 1,600-meter run. The 800 and 1,600 relay...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville Craig girls soccer opens season with shutout win

WHITEWATER The Janesville Craig girls soccer team got its 2022 season off to a promising start Tuesday. Grace Brown, Liz Pierson and Lilli Rick scored two goals each to lead the Cougars to a 6-0 nonconference win over Whitewater. Craig led 1-0 at halftime before pulling away behind a five-goal second half. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater baseball: Warhawks split two with Oshkosh to go 3-1 vs. Titans over the weekend

WHITEWATER The UW-Whitewater baseball team split a doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh on Monday, giving the Warhawks three wins in a four-game Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series with the Titans. The Warhawks (12-5 overall, 4-2 WIAC) rallied to win the opening game, 8-6, taking a brief lead with a five-run fifth inning and then breaking a tie with two more in the bottom of the seventh. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland Heights, MO
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Whitewater, WI
City
Madison, MO
State
Missouri State
Janesville, WI
Sports
City
Whitewater, MO
City
Maryland Heights, MO
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Missouri Sports
Whitewater, WI
Sports
WSAW

Wausau East’s Cheyenne Schepp swims through life

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East swimming Cheyenne Schepp’s passion is in the pool. But just under one year ago, a single moment changed everything. Cheyenne, a swimmer on the Wausau East swim team, had a seizure in class. “I was on a google meet with my English class...
WAUSAU, WI
GazetteXtra

NAHL hockey: Jets win two out of three in race to the finish

RICHFIELD, Minn. Despite winning two of three weekend games, the Janesville Jets remained one point out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division with four games left in the regular season. The Jets suffered a 4-1 home loss to the St. Cloud Norsemen in an intradivisional game at the Janesville Ice Center on Sunday. ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, April 4

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep baseball action as Regis takes on Cumberland in Lake Hallie. Plus, we hear from the UW-Eau Claire football team as they started spring practice this week.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Pacelli softball looks to live up to high expectations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli softball is always competitive on the diamond, qualifying for the state tournament five out of the last six tournaments. But they’re gearing up for a state tournament this year with extra motivation. The last time the Cardinals took the field, it ended in...
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Golfers#Uw Whitewater#Janesville Craig#Warhawks#Uw Platteville#Pioneer Opener#Coe College Of Iowa
GazetteXtra

High school track: Craig's Jessa Alderman finishes second at West Relays

Janesville Craig senior Jessa Alderman delivered a shot-put toss of 35 feet, 2 inches Saturday to finish second individually in the Madison West Relays indoor track and field meet. Alderman’s effort led the Cougars to a 15th-place finish in the 26-team meet—marking the first time a West Relays girls competition was held. Craig’s 3,200-meter relay crew of freshman Abigayl Anderson, senior Rylee Coleman, junior Kera Riley and freshman Julianna Moran...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy