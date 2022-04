(Des Moines, IA) — Democratic lawmakers are criticizing House Republicans for proposing no budget increase for Iowa’s public universities for the third year in a row. House Republicans did say they want to give an additional 12 million dollars to the state universities for a new scholarship program. The regents asked for an additional 22-million dollars this year. Democratic Representative Sue Cahill of Marshalltown says the state schools are facing the same issues inflation issues as everyone else. She says they need more funding to have the highest quality programs for students. Republican Representative David Kerr of Morning Sun says he felt fixing the workforce shortage was a bigger priority than giving the universities more funding for their current programs.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO