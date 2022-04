State Sen. Shirley Turner on Wednesday said she plans to introduce legislation to roll back New Jersey’s gas tax for 60 days as prices at the pump hit new highs. The move is one of several announced by lawmakers in recent days amid the highest inflation levels in 40 years. The annual rate of inflation in the U.S. accelerated to 7.9% in February, led by a 43.6% average increase in fuel oil prices across the nation.

