LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a cold morning in Kentucky as we spring forward. Wind chills in the single digits keep things frigid. Temps today likely rise into the low 40s with breezy winds. It will be partly cloudy with big changes to come! We stay mostly dry in the week ahead as a spring surge comes back into the forecast! We get up to 70 degrees as we get to Thursday. By the end of the week, our next system rolls in, this could drop temps as well. Not much to say other than that!

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO