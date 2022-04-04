ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Soda City Live: 6-year-old twins have local lemonade business

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You’re never too old or too young to start a business....

www.wistv.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Week

Teen buys cafe she's been waitressing at for past 4 years

In just four years, Chloe Campbell went from waiting tables on weekends at The Coffee Pot to owning the cafe. The 19-year-old was only 15 when she started working at The Coffee Pot in Dufftown, Scotland. Campbell said her parents taught her at a young age how important it is to save money, and she put most of her paychecks into a savings account.
SMALL BUSINESS
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Dinner and Dancing for Dreher High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dinner and dancing. It’s what’s on tap next weekend for a large fundraiser for college scholarships. The Dreher High School Foundation is supporting the Dreher National Honor Society in an evening of a BBQ Bash. The dinner is followed by another fundraiser - the 15th annual Dancing with the Teachers.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gillian Sisley

Mom Hijacks Academic Trip from Daughter for Personal Vacation

Do mothers deserve vacations paid for by other people?. After a long 2 years of the pandemic and travel restrictions, many are excited to finally get back out into the world and get some traveling done. Before the pandemic, data found that Americans took 2.29 billion domestic trips, while the United States has 1.4 billion international visitors per year.
Jake Wells

A Local Business Selling Soap Is Transforming Lives In Ohio

Bars of soapPhoto by Auriela Bouris (Creative Commons) When you think of soap, you don't typically think of lives being changed. But that's exactly what Hope Soap is doing. The owner of Hope Soap is Nathan Walden. Nathan once struggled with a skin issue called dermatitis. After years of doctors appointments, testing, and medication, he decided to create his own remedy.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Faces by Etosh, Provide Skincare Classes for Teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being a teen is hard enough. It’s that transitional phase between childhood and adulthood where everything is out of whack. Acne and skin problems play a major role in self-esteem. Esthetician E’Toshia McFarland, is not only a spa owner, but she also hosts educational events to help teens with their self-confidence and to teach them proper skincare techniques.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Lemonade
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Teen who fell to his death from Orlando theme park ride was over weight limit for attraction, report says

A teenager who fell to his death from a 430ft high Florida theme park ride may have been to heavy to go on the attraction.Tyre Sampson’s family say that the 6ft5 14-year-old weighed 340 pounds, while the maximum weight for the FreeFall ride at Orlando’s ICON Park was 287 pounds, according to its manual.“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,” the manual reads.The youngster was killed while visiting...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy